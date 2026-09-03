Cult Movie Night: King Kong

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos presents the original "King Kong" from 1933:The screening takes place on Thursday , September 17th at the Mancos Opera House. Doors open at 6 and concessions will be available.

Proceeds support programs at the Mancos Public Library.

Rated NR: Mild sex & nudity; Moderate violence & gore; No profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Moderate frightening & intense scenes. TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library. Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM. Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30! Don’t forget to bring cash or a check! For more info, call (970) 533-7600.

