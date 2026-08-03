Cult Movie Night: Best in Show

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos presents the mockumentary "Best in Show" on Thursday, August 20th. Doors open at 6 and the movie screens at 7. Advance tickets are available at the Mancos Library.

Rated PG-13 : Mild sex & nudity; Mild violence & gore; Mild profanity; No alcohol, drugs, & smoking; No frightening & intense scenes.

TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library.

✨Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.✨

🍿Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!

💵 Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!

📞For more info, call (970) 533-7600.