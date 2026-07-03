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Community Music Makers

Community Music Makers

Local musicians of all abilities and instruments (including voice!) are welcome to join us every second Thursday of the month! We share our songs and love of music of all kinds. Please bring your instrument and a few copies of what you want to play and share. We usually go around the circle and each person shares a song with others joining in. Do not be intimidated; we truly are of all ability levels!

Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 6 months on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org