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Community BBQ and Picnic

Community BBQ and Picnic

The Animas Valley Grange will host a Community Bar B Q and Apple Pressing on Saturday, September 19th from 11 am until 2 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring a side dish or dessert to share, along with plates, cups, and utensils.

We will have an apple press on hand with expert help. Those lucky enough to have apples or pears should bring their own containers for cider. Your favorite outdoor games are welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/animasvalleygrange/ or contact Deb at 970-317-8162 with any questions.

Animas Valley Grange
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Animas Valley Grange
https://www.facebook.com/animasvalleygrange/
Animas Valley Grange
7271 CR 203
Durango , Colorado 81301
deborah.paulson@gmail.com