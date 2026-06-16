The Durango Historic Preservation Board presents the Colorado Then & Now POSTCARD CHALLENGE for all 4th and 5th graders in La Plata County.

Information was distributed to all schools in La Plata County in May. That information sheet has a QR code and website explaining how the Postcard Challenge works. As this year is Colorado's 150th birthday, and Colorado history was on the curriculum for most of the 4th & 5th graders this past school year (2025-2026) this contest is a fun opportunity for the students to learn about the area in which they live. Ignacio, Bayfield, Durango and La Plata County have all combined efforts to create the challenge and help generate interest in local history for students. Once on the website, students will choose ONE "region" that best suits their knowledge of their town or rural area where they live. There are 14 OLD POSTCARDS (photographs) for each region --- Ignacio, Bayfield, Durango, or La Plata County. There are clues with the old pictures so students can find their region choices for their own RE-photographing of those locales---AS THEY LOOK NOW. Of the 14 options, the student must submit 12 photos to be eligible for judging. Winners will receive aprinted photo book of their work and a chance to be featured in the Durango Herlad. There will be an ICE CREAM CELEBRATION at the Durango Public Library for ALL contestants on September 12th.