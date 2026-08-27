Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CO-150 Film Festival: Dr. Strangelove

CO-150 Film Festival: Dr. Strangelove

The Colorado 150 Film Festival and the Mancos Opera House, in collaboration with the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos will host a screening of the 1964 classic, “Dr. Strangelove" on Thursday, September 3rd. Doors open at 6 and tickets will be available at the door.

The film blends political satire, dark comedy, and drama, exploring war, human folly, power, and the absurdity of nuclear brinkmanship.

the movie starts at 7 PM

Tickets- $10 via Eventbrite the day before the event, or cash/check at door:
mancosoperahouse.eventbrite.com

Mancos Opera House
$10
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand Avenue
Mancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com
facebook.com/mancosoperahouse/