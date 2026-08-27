CO-150 Film Festival: Dr. Strangelove

The Colorado 150 Film Festival and the Mancos Opera House, in collaboration with the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos will host a screening of the 1964 classic, “Dr. Strangelove" on Thursday, September 3rd. Doors open at 6 and tickets will be available at the door.

The film blends political satire, dark comedy, and drama, exploring war, human folly, power, and the absurdity of nuclear brinkmanship.

the movie starts at 7 PM

Tickets- $10 via Eventbrite the day before the event, or cash/check at door:

mancosoperahouse.eventbrite.com

