Clean Comedy Kings: LIVE!
Clean Comedy Kings: LIVE!
Join us at the Henderson Fine Arts Center, at San Juan College, for a Family Friendly night of laughs with the Clean Comedy Kings, Jimmy Della Valle and Marc Yaffee! Get ready for a night of laughs that are 0% filthy and 100% funny!
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
$10-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
4601 College BlvdFarmington, New Mexico 87402