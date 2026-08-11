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Clean Comedy Kings: LIVE!

Clean Comedy Kings: LIVE!

Join us at the Henderson Fine Arts Center, at San Juan College, for a Family Friendly night of laughs with the Clean Comedy Kings, Jimmy Della Valle and Marc Yaffee! Get ready for a night of laughs that are 0% filthy and 100% funny!

Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
$10-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
4601 College Blvd
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
https://sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com