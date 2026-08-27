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Chautauqua Speaker: Pauli Murray with Becky Stone

Chautauqua Speaker: Pauli Murray with Becky Stone

Presented by Southwest Colorado Humanities Roundtable and Pine River Library
Pauli Murray was an attorney, civil and women’s rights activist, Episcopal priest, poet and life-long friend of Eleanor Roosevelt. She has been described as “the most influential American that you never heard of.” Becky Stone gives an in-depth portrayal of Pauli Murray and then takes questions from the audience while still in character.

Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org