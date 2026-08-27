Chautauqua Speaker: Pauli Murray with Becky Stone
Chautauqua Speaker: Pauli Murray with Becky Stone
Presented by Southwest Colorado Humanities Roundtable and Pine River Library
Pauli Murray was an attorney, civil and women’s rights activist, Episcopal priest, poet and life-long friend of Eleanor Roosevelt. She has been described as “the most influential American that you never heard of.” Becky Stone gives an in-depth portrayal of Pauli Murray and then takes questions from the audience while still in character.
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org