Caliente's Country Cabaret
Caliente's Country Cabaret
The Caliente Community Chorus "Country Cabaret" takes place at the Top Deck Event Center in Farmington, from 6 to 8PM on Saturday, September 26th. Calientechoir.org has tickets and details.
September 26th
6:00 - 8:00 PM
515 E. Main Street
$15
Top Deck Event Center
$15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Caliente Community Chorus
5059472510
caliente.chorus@gmail.com
Top Deck Event Center
515 E. Main St.Farmington, New Mexico 87401
505-486-4188
caliente.chorus@gmail.com