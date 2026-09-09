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Caliente's Country Cabaret

Caliente's Country Cabaret

The Caliente Community Chorus "Country Cabaret" takes place at the Top Deck Event Center in Farmington, from 6 to 8PM on Saturday, September 26th. Calientechoir.org has tickets and details.

September 26th
6:00 - 8:00 PM
515 E. Main Street
$15

Top Deck Event Center
$15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Caliente Community Chorus
5059472510
caliente.chorus@gmail.com
https://www.calientechoir.org/
Top Deck Event Center
515 E. Main St.
Farmington, New Mexico 87401
505-486-4188
caliente.chorus@gmail.com
https://www.calientechoir.org/tickets.html