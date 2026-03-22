Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing
Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing
The 25th annual Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing event takes place from 8 until 3 on Saturday, September 26th. The day includes a 5K race, live music, a parade, vendors and more.
* please leave your dogs at home or in your vehicle during the sheep trailing event.
8-9am- 5k race starts and finishes in front of the Heritage museum - link for sign up coming soon!!
9:30- Sheep Trailing down Buck Hwy.
Stephenson Park off Mill Street
08:00 AM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing Organization
Stephenson Park off Mill Street
134 W. Mill StreetBayfield, Colorado 81122