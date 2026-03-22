The 25th annual Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing event takes place from 8 until 3 on Saturday, September 26th. The day includes a 5K race, live music, a parade, vendors and more.

* please leave your dogs at home or in your vehicle during the sheep trailing event.

8-9am- 5k race starts and finishes in front of the Heritage museum - link for sign up coming soon!!

9:30- Sheep Trailing down Buck Hwy.

