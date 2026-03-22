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Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing

Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing

The 25th annual Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing event takes place from 8 until 3 on Saturday, September 26th. The day includes a 5K race, live music, a parade, vendors and more.

* please leave your dogs at home or in your vehicle during the sheep trailing event.
8-9am- 5k race starts and finishes in front of the Heritage museum - link for sign up coming soon!!
9:30- Sheep Trailing down Buck Hwy.

Stephenson Park off Mill Street
08:00 AM - 03:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bayfield Heritage Day and Sheep Trailing Organization
Stephenson Park off Mill Street
134 W. Mill Street
Bayfield, Colorado 81122