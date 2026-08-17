Annual Wine & Shine Custom, Classic & Rod Car Show

Join us August 23 for our Wine & Shine Classic Car Show 🚗🍷

Enjoy incredible classic cars, live music by the Shawn Arrington Band from 12–3 PM, and amazing food from Graze Colorado, Hangover Cafe, and Straight Outta Balboa.

And don’t head out early — stay for Sunday Music featuring Nina & Dan from 4–7 PM 🎶

Want to register your ride for $10? Visit our website. Or come the day of and it'll be $15.