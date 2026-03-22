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Animas High School 3rd Annual Student Film Festival

Animas High School 3rd Annual Student Film Festival

Animas High School will host its 3rd Annual Student Film
Festival at the Durango Arts Center on Monday, May 11 from 6:30-8:30pm. The festival
celebrates student films in the narrative and documentary genres, drawing submissions from the
AHS Film Production and Journalism electives, as well as projects from other AHS classes.
Doors open at 6pm.Red
carpet attire encouraged!

Animas High School
tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, suggested donation
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Animas High School
970-247-2474
www.animashighschool.org

Artist Group Info

libby.cowles@animashighschool.com
Animas High School
Animas High School
22 Osprey Way
Durango, Colorado 81301