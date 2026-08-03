The Ignacio Community Library presents "An Evening with John Adams" at 6PM on Wednesday, September 9th.

A historical performance that explores Adams's role in shaping the Declaration of Independence and securing the nation's future. Blending storytelling, scholarship, and audience interaction.

Ignaciolibrary.org has more information.

Brian Ellis invites audiences into a lively conversation about liberty, civic responsibility, and the enduring meaning of American democracy.