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An Evening with John Adams

An Evening with John Adams

The Ignacio Community Library presents "An Evening with John Adams" at 6PM on Wednesday, September 9th.
A historical performance that explores Adams's role in shaping the Declaration of Independence and securing the nation's future. Blending storytelling, scholarship, and audience interaction.
Ignaciolibrary.org has more information.

Brian Ellis invites audiences into a lively conversation about liberty, civic responsibility, and the enduring meaning of American democracy.

Ignacio Community Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ignacio Community Library
(970) 563-9287
cmunns@ignaciolibrary.org

Artist Group Info

cmunns@ignaciolibrary.org
Ignacio Community Library
Ignacio Community Library
470 Goddard Avenue
Ignacio, Colorado 81137