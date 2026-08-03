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alison dance jazz trio

alison dance jazz trio

enjoy a jazz filled happy hour at the Kennebec cafe this Friday evening from 5:30-7:30. Music from the Great American Songbook as well as creative renditions of rock and folk classics performed by Alison Dance on vocals, Chad MacCluskey guitar and Jared Wright on trumpet and percussion.

Kennebec Cafe
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

alison dance
970 769 1217
alisondance88@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

alison dance
alisondance88@gmail.com
Kennebec Cafe
4 County Road 124
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
970-946-9606
wolfwood1995@hotmail.com
WolfWoodRefuge.org