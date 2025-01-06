Colorado Capitol Coverage

Search Query
Show Search
Listen
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
Listening Options
Custom Stream Player
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
Listening Options
Custom Stream Player
News
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Native & Indigenous News
Wildfire Resources
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Native & Indigenous News
Wildfire Resources
Weather
Specials
KSUT Conversations
Narcan and Durango Schools
Garden Guys
Page One
The Land Desk
The Magic City of the Southwest
One Small Step
KSUT Conversations
Narcan and Durango Schools
Garden Guys
Page One
The Land Desk
The Magic City of the Southwest
One Small Step
Music
KSUT Spotlight
KSUT Music
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
KSUT Sessions
NPR Song of the Day
KSUT Spotlight
KSUT Music
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
KSUT Sessions
NPR Song of the Day
About
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Support
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Submit Underwriting Payments
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Submit Underwriting Payments
Community Calendar
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Tribal Radio
KSUT Presents
© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Menu
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Four Corners Public Radio
On Air
Now Playing
Tribal Radio
All Streams
Listen
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
Listening Options
Custom Stream Player
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
Listening Options
Custom Stream Player
News
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Native & Indigenous News
Wildfire Resources
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Native & Indigenous News
Wildfire Resources
Weather
Specials
KSUT Conversations
Narcan and Durango Schools
Garden Guys
Page One
The Land Desk
The Magic City of the Southwest
One Small Step
KSUT Conversations
Narcan and Durango Schools
Garden Guys
Page One
The Land Desk
The Magic City of the Southwest
One Small Step
Music
KSUT Spotlight
KSUT Music
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
KSUT Sessions
NPR Song of the Day
KSUT Spotlight
KSUT Music
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
KSUT Sessions
NPR Song of the Day
About
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Support
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Submit Underwriting Payments
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Submit Underwriting Payments
Community Calendar
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Community Calendar
Submit An Event
Tribal Radio
KSUT Presents
Colorado Capitol Coverage
Colorado Capitol Coverage
Colorado Capitol Coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and the Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state.
Government & Politics
With little to spend but much to debate, Colorado's 75th General Assembly convenes on Wednesday
Lucas Brady Woods
Budget cuts and national politics could shape the legislature’s ambitions this year.