Best Songs of 2025: KSUT DJ & Staff Picks
KSUT Overall Plays
As recorded by Spinitron
- Sierra Hull, Boom (27 spins)
- Caamp, Let Things Go (17 spins)
- James Bay feat. Jon Batiste, Sunshine In The Room (17 spins)
- Lucy Dacus, Ankles, (17 spins)
- 5) ALO, Blank Canvas, (16 spins)
- Current Swell, I Got Mine, (16 spins)
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Sushi & Coca Cola, (16 spins)
- 8) Galactic & Irma Thomas, Where I Belong, (15 spins)
- Sharon Van Etten, Idiot Box, (15 spins)
- Taylor Rae, Cologne, (15 spins)
Chris Aaland
Development & Music Director, Music Blend Host
Tales of the New West Host
- Wet Leg, Catch These Fists
- I’m With Her, Wild And Clear And Blue
- Natalie Price, Monday & Tuesday
- Tyler Childers, Nose On The Grindstone
- Jason Isbell, Ride To Roberts
- Molly Tuttle, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
- My Morning Jacket, Time Waited
- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, Poison In My Well
- Sam Fender, People Watching
- Stillhouse Junkies, The Whiskey Works The Same In New York City
Tales of the New West
- Mavis Staples, Sad And Beautiful World
- Sunny Sweeney, Rhinestone Requiem
- Southern Avenue, Family
- I’m With Her, Wild And Clear And Blue
- Charley Crockett, Lonesome River
- 5B) Charley Crockett, Dollar A Day
- James McMurtry, The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy
- Joshua Headley, All Hat
- Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine
- Neko Case, Neon Grey Midnight Green
- Stillhouse Junkies, The Ballad Of Charlie Avalon
Jessica Kirwan
Underwriting Director
- Hermanos Gutiérrez [Feat. Leon Bridges], Elegantly Wasted
- Jon Cleary, Just Kissed My Baby
- Say She She, Disco Life,
- Kurt Vile, Classic Love
- Ufos, Ufos
- Lettuce, Lettuce Rising to the Top
- Robert Plant, Gospel Plough
- Almost Monday, Can’t Slow Down
- Adrian Quesada & Hermanos Gutierrez, Primos
- David Byrne, T-Shirt
Jim Belcher
Morning Edition & Music Blend Host
Strange Brew Host
- David & Romany Gilmour, Between Two Points
- Lucy Dacus, Ankles
- Khruangbin, People Everywhere II
- Sting, Roxanne > Be Still My Beating Heart (Live)
- Umphrey’s McGee, Concessions
- Watson Twins, Just Like Heaven (Live)
- Kathleen Edwards, Say Goodbye, Tell No One
- Molly Tuttle, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
- David Gilmour, Fat Old Sun (Live)
- Lettuce – Clav It Your Way
Jonathan Hunt
Membership Manager & Music Blend Host
- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, Poison in my Well
- Caamp, Let Things Go
- Olive Klug, What To Make Of Me
- Muireann Bradley, These Days
- Sierra Hull, Boom
- ALO, Blank Canvas
- My Morning Jacket, Time Waited
- Boxmasters, Pepper Tree Hill
- Jade Bird , Save Your Tears
- Flipturn, Burnout Days
Mark Duggan
Digital Content Manager
Box of Visions Host
- Stereolab, Fed Up With Your Job
- MRCY, Man
- Waterboys, Andy (A Guy Like You)
- Gina Birch, Doom Monger
- Delines, Left Hook Like Frazier
- Banda Banda & Fatoumata Diawara, Ngeke!
- Big Thief, Incomprehensible
- Tortoise, Night Gang
- Sharon Van Etten, Idiot Box
- Ken Boothe & Jah Wobble, You Left the Water Running
Robb Brantley
Business Manager & Music Blend Host
- Lord Huron, Bag of Bones
- Wednesday, Elderberry Wine
- Wet Leg, mangetout
- Mt. Joy, In The Middle
- Maren Morris, carry me through
- Robin Davis Duo, Weed in the Butter
- Jon Batiste with Andra Day, Lean On My Love
- Kathleen Edwards, Say Goodbye, Tell No One
- Royel Otis, moody
- Sierra Hull with Aoife O'Donovan, Let's Go
Tami Graham
Executive Director, Music Blend Host
San Juan Sunrise Host
- David Byrne, Everybody Laughs
- Liz Barnez, Stay Strong
- I'm With Her, Ancient Light
- I AM SOPHIA, Thank You For The Simple Things
- Margo Price, Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
- Hermanos Gutiérrez,, Elegantly Wasted
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload Of Sky
- Neko Case, Destination
- Bad Bunny, Baile INoLVIDABLE
- Florence & The Machine, One Of The Greats