© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best Songs of 2025: KSUT DJ & Staff Picks

Jakub Żerdzicki via Unsplash

KSUT Overall Plays
As recorded by Spinitron

  • Sierra Hull, Boom (27 spins)
  • Caamp, Let Things Go (17 spins)
  • James Bay feat. Jon Batiste, Sunshine In The Room (17 spins)
  • Lucy Dacus, Ankles, (17 spins)
  • 5) ALO, Blank Canvas, (16 spins)
  • Current Swell, I Got Mine, (16 spins)
  • St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Sushi & Coca Cola, (16 spins)
  • 8) Galactic & Irma Thomas, Where I Belong, (15 spins)
  • Sharon Van Etten, Idiot Box, (15 spins)
  • Taylor Rae, Cologne, (15 spins)

Chris Aaland
Development & Music Director, Music Blend Host
Tales of the New West Host

  • Wet Leg, Catch These Fists
  • I’m With Her, Wild And Clear And Blue
  • Natalie Price, Monday & Tuesday
  • Tyler Childers, Nose On The Grindstone
  • Jason Isbell, Ride To Roberts
  • Molly Tuttle, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
  • My Morning Jacket, Time Waited
  • Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, Poison In My Well
  • Sam Fender, People Watching
  • Stillhouse Junkies, The Whiskey Works The Same In New York City

Tales of the New West

  • Mavis Staples, Sad And Beautiful World
  • Sunny Sweeney, Rhinestone Requiem
  • Southern Avenue, Family
  • I’m With Her, Wild And Clear And Blue
  • Charley Crockett, Lonesome River
  • 5B) Charley Crockett, Dollar A Day
  • James McMurtry, The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy
  • Joshua Headley, All Hat
  • Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine
  • Neko Case, Neon Grey Midnight Green
  • Stillhouse Junkies, The Ballad Of Charlie Avalon

Jessica Kirwan
Underwriting Director

  • Hermanos Gutiérrez [Feat. Leon Bridges], Elegantly Wasted
  • Jon Cleary, Just Kissed My Baby
  • Say She She, Disco Life,
  • Kurt Vile, Classic Love
  • Ufos, Ufos
  • Lettuce, Lettuce Rising to the Top
  • Robert Plant, Gospel Plough
  • Almost Monday, Can’t Slow Down
  • Adrian Quesada & Hermanos Gutierrez, Primos
  • David Byrne, T-Shirt

Jim Belcher
Morning Edition & Music Blend Host
Strange Brew Host

  • David & Romany Gilmour, Between Two Points
  • Lucy Dacus, Ankles
  • Khruangbin, People Everywhere II
  • Sting, Roxanne > Be Still My Beating Heart (Live)
  • Umphrey’s McGee, Concessions
  • Watson Twins, Just Like Heaven (Live)
  • Kathleen Edwards, Say Goodbye, Tell No One
  • Molly Tuttle, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
  • David Gilmour, Fat Old Sun (Live)
  • Lettuce – Clav It Your Way

Jonathan Hunt
Membership Manager & Music Blend Host

  • Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, Poison in my Well
  • Caamp, Let Things Go
  • Olive Klug, What To Make Of Me
  • Muireann Bradley, These Days
  • Sierra Hull, Boom
  • ALO, Blank Canvas
  • My Morning Jacket, Time Waited
  • Boxmasters, Pepper Tree Hill
  • Jade Bird , Save Your Tears
  • Flipturn, Burnout Days

Mark Duggan
Digital Content Manager
Box of Visions Host

  • Stereolab, Fed Up With Your Job
  • MRCY, Man
  • Waterboys, Andy (A Guy Like You)
  • Gina Birch, Doom Monger
  • Delines, Left Hook Like Frazier
  • Banda Banda & Fatoumata Diawara, Ngeke!
  • Big Thief, Incomprehensible
  • Tortoise, Night Gang
  • Sharon Van Etten, Idiot Box
  • Ken Boothe & Jah Wobble, You Left the Water Running

Robb Brantley
Business Manager & Music Blend Host

  • Lord Huron, Bag of Bones
  • Wednesday, Elderberry Wine
  • Wet Leg, mangetout
  • Mt. Joy, In The Middle
  • Maren Morris, carry me through
  • Robin Davis Duo, Weed in the Butter
  • Jon Batiste with Andra Day, Lean On My Love
  • Kathleen Edwards, Say Goodbye, Tell No One
  • Royel Otis, moody
  • Sierra Hull with Aoife O'Donovan, Let's Go

Tami Graham
Executive Director, Music Blend Host
San Juan Sunrise Host

  • David Byrne, Everybody Laughs
  • Liz Barnez, Stay Strong
  • I'm With Her, Ancient Light
  • I AM SOPHIA, Thank You For The Simple Things
  • Margo Price, Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez,, Elegantly Wasted
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload Of Sky
  • Neko Case, Destination
  • Bad Bunny, Baile INoLVIDABLE
  • Florence & The Machine, One Of The Greats