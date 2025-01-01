Best Songs of 2025: KSUT DJ & Staff Picks

KSUT Overall Plays

As recorded by Spinitron



Sierra Hull, Boom (27 spins)

Caamp, Let Things Go (17 spins)

James Bay feat. Jon Batiste, Sunshine In The Room (17 spins)

Lucy Dacus, Ankles, (17 spins)

5) ALO, Blank Canvas, (16 spins)

Current Swell, I Got Mine, (16 spins)

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Sushi & Coca Cola, (16 spins)

8) Galactic & Irma Thomas, Where I Belong, (15 spins)

Sharon Van Etten, Idiot Box, (15 spins)

Taylor Rae, Cologne, (15 spins)

Chris Aaland

Development & Music Director, Music Blend Host

Tales of the New West Host



Wet Leg, Catch These Fists

I’m With Her, Wild And Clear And Blue

Natalie Price, Monday & Tuesday

Tyler Childers, Nose On The Grindstone

Jason Isbell, Ride To Roberts

Molly Tuttle, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

My Morning Jacket, Time Waited

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, Poison In My Well

Sam Fender, People Watching

Stillhouse Junkies, The Whiskey Works The Same In New York City

Tales of the New West



Mavis Staples, Sad And Beautiful World

Sunny Sweeney, Rhinestone Requiem

Southern Avenue, Family

I’m With Her, Wild And Clear And Blue

Charley Crockett, Lonesome River

5B) Charley Crockett, Dollar A Day

James McMurtry, The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy

Joshua Headley, All Hat

Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Neko Case, Neon Grey Midnight Green

Stillhouse Junkies, The Ballad Of Charlie Avalon

Jessica Kirwan

Underwriting Director



Hermanos Gutiérrez [Feat. Leon Bridges], Elegantly Wasted

Jon Cleary, Just Kissed My Baby

Say She She, Disco Life,

Kurt Vile, Classic Love

Ufos, Ufos

Lettuce, Lettuce Rising to the Top

Robert Plant, Gospel Plough

Almost Monday, Can’t Slow Down

Adrian Quesada & Hermanos Gutierrez, Primos

David Byrne, T-Shirt

Jim Belcher

Morning Edition & Music Blend Host

Strange Brew Host



David & Romany Gilmour, Between Two Points

Lucy Dacus, Ankles

Khruangbin, People Everywhere II

Sting, Roxanne > Be Still My Beating Heart (Live)

Umphrey’s McGee, Concessions

Watson Twins, Just Like Heaven (Live)

Kathleen Edwards, Say Goodbye, Tell No One

Molly Tuttle, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

David Gilmour, Fat Old Sun (Live)

Lettuce – Clav It Your Way

Jonathan Hunt

Membership Manager & Music Blend Host



Maggie Rose & Grace Potter, Poison in my Well

Caamp, Let Things Go

Olive Klug, What To Make Of Me

Muireann Bradley, These Days

Sierra Hull, Boom

ALO, Blank Canvas

My Morning Jacket, Time Waited

Boxmasters, Pepper Tree Hill

Jade Bird , Save Your Tears

Flipturn, Burnout Days

Mark Duggan

Digital Content Manager

Box of Visions Host



Stereolab, Fed Up With Your Job

MRCY, Man

Waterboys, Andy (A Guy Like You)

Gina Birch, Doom Monger

Delines, Left Hook Like Frazier

Banda Banda & Fatoumata Diawara, Ngeke!

Big Thief, Incomprehensible

Tortoise, Night Gang

Sharon Van Etten, Idiot Box

Ken Boothe & Jah Wobble, You Left the Water Running

Robb Brantley

Business Manager & Music Blend Host



Lord Huron, Bag of Bones

Wednesday, Elderberry Wine

Wet Leg, mangetout

Mt. Joy, In The Middle

Maren Morris, carry me through

Robin Davis Duo, Weed in the Butter

Jon Batiste with Andra Day, Lean On My Love

Kathleen Edwards, Say Goodbye, Tell No One

Royel Otis, moody

Sierra Hull with Aoife O'Donovan, Let's Go

Tami Graham

Executive Director, Music Blend Host

San Juan Sunrise Host

