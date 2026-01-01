Consider recommending a grant to KSUT through your Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) sponsor today using DAFpay to support KSUT.

Our legal name is “KUTE, Inc”; we are d/b/a KSUT Public Radio, and our tax identification number (EIN) is 74-2392817.

DAF giving and the public

A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a tax-advantaged charitable giving account for individuals, families, or businesses to help support their favorite nonprofits. Donations are made to the fund, and grants are then distributed to recommended nonprofit organizations.

Consider recommending a grant to make a general, fully tax-deductible donation to KSUT.

Simply search for and select your DAF sponsor, and you will be able to complete the grant recommendation process directly through the DAFpay tool without needing to leave our website.

