KSUT installs 140 solar panels on the station's rooftop

After losing federal funding in 2025, the KSUT board and staff resolved to focus on the organization's long-term sustainability.

Among the established goals is increasing KSUT’s solar electricity-generating capacity.

When KSUT moved into the Eddie Box, Jr. Media Center in 2020, we installed a 27-panel ground-mounted solar system.

While this offset some electricity costs for KSUT, we knew we could generate much more electricity from the 50-foot-by-100-foot roof.

We recently realized our goal when 140 panels were installed on KSUT’s roof.

We did it in partnership with Durango-based non-profit Solar Barn Raising, and with support from a handful of KSUT donors who helped us raise approximately $76,000 to complete the project.

Currently, La Plata Electric Association allows an array that can produce up to 150% of our annual electricity usage.

A majority of KSUT’s overall electricity usage for our studios and offices, as well as seven remote tower sites, will be offset.

We appreciate our partnership with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and their collaboration in making KSUT’s dream of significantly reducing our carbon footprint while increasing our organizational sustainability a reality.