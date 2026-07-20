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KSUT 50th Anniversary Party with Drivin N Cryin

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT STaff
Published July 20, 2026 at 10:20 PM MDT

KSUT presents the band Drivin N Cryin in concert on Saturday, August 22 at the Ska Brewing World Headquarters in Durango. It's a free, all-ages concert.

The Drivin N Cryin concert is part of the series of KSUT’s 50th anniversary celebrations this summer. It's sponsored by Metropaws and The Durango Herald.

Drivin N Cryin is an enduring American rock band whose roots-forward sound and uncompromising spirit have made them a vital force since forming in Atlanta in 1985.

Blending Southern rock grit, folk storytelling, and hard-charging rock & roll, the band built a reputation early as a must-see live act and a songwriter’s band with depth far beyond trends. Songs like “Fly Me Courageous,” “Honeysuckle Blue,” “Straight to Hell,” and “Scarred But Smarter” became staples of rock and AAA radio.

  • What: KSUT’s 50th anniversary celebration series featuring Drivin N Cryin
  • When: Saturday August 22
  • Where: Ska Brewing
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