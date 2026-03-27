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KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Grand Prize Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT

Today is Grand Prize Day

The 2026 Spring Membership Drive wraps up with our Grand Prize Day, in which one lucky member will win a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Friday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Tami Graham, KSUT Executive Director
  • Morning Blend, 10 a.m., TBD
  • Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: TBD
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: TBD

Grand Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

One lucky KSUT Member will win a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
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Announcements Inside KSUTKSUT Spring 2026 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
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