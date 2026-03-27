KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Grand Prize Day
Today is Grand Prize Day
The 2026 Spring Membership Drive wraps up with our Grand Prize Day, in which one lucky member will win a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Friday's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Tami Graham, KSUT Executive Director
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., TBD
- Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: TBD
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: TBD
Grand Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
One lucky KSUT Member will win a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!