KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day
Today is Growers & Gardeners Day
The 2026 Spring Membership Drive continues with Growers & Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of three $250 Gift Cards from Durango Nursery & Supply and $250 worth of tokens to the Durango Farmers Market.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Thursday's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Darren Parmenter, Garden Guys
- Morning Blend, 9 a.m., Stasia Lanier
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Anna Knowles, Durango Farmers Market
- Morning Blend, 11 a.m., Susan Gatschet, Sunday Night Jazz
- All Things Considered, 4 p.m., Adam Burke, Territories/KSUT
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m., Jerry Zink
Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.
$250 worth of tokens to Durango Farmers Market.
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
Three lucky KSUT Members will receive $250 Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery.
Grand Prize
Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!