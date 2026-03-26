KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day

Today is Growers & Gardeners Day

The 2026 Spring Membership Drive continues with Growers & Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of three $250 Gift Cards from Durango Nursery & Supply and $250 worth of tokens to the Durango Farmers Market.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Thursday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Darren Parmenter, Garden Guys

Morning Blend, 9 a.m., Stasia Lanier

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Anna Knowles, Durango Farmers Market

Morning Blend, 11 a.m., Susan Gatschet, Sunday Night Jazz

All Things Considered, 4 p.m., Adam Burke, Territories/KSUT

All Things Considered, 5 p.m., Jerry Zink

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

$250 worth of tokens to Durango Farmers Market.

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Three lucky KSUT Members will receive $250 Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!