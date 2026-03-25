KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day

Today is Books & Coffee Day

The 2026 Spring Membership Drive rolls on with Books & Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of a year of books from Maria's Bookshop, a year of coffee from Durango Coffee Company and a pair of tickets to the Ska Anniversary Party.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Wednesdays's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Kira & Evan from Maria's Bookshop

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kat Brail, Rocky Mountain Public Media Civic Engagement Specialist

Morning Blend, 11 a.m., Gaden Sartse, Buddhist Monks

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Dave Thibodeau, Ska Brewing

Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

One year's supply of coffee (12 Bags) from Durango Coffee Company.

2 Tickets to the Ska Brewing Anniversary Party

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

One year of books from Maria's Bookshop.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

