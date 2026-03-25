KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Books & Coffee Day
Today is Books & Coffee Day
The 2026 Spring Membership Drive rolls on with Books & Coffee Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of a year of books from Maria's Bookshop, a year of coffee from Durango Coffee Company and a pair of tickets to the Ska Anniversary Party.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Wednesdays's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Kira & Evan from Maria's Bookshop
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Kat Brail, Rocky Mountain Public Media Civic Engagement Specialist
- Morning Blend, 11 a.m., Gaden Sartse, Buddhist Monks
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Dave Thibodeau, Ska Brewing
Afternoon prize, drawn at 5 p.m.
One year's supply of coffee (12 Bags) from Durango Coffee Company.
2 Tickets to the Ska Brewing Anniversary Party
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
One year of books from Maria's Bookshop.
Grand Prize
Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!