KSUT 2026 Spring Membership Drive: Music Festivals Day

Tuesday is Music Festivals Day

The 2026 Spring Membership Drive continues with Music Festivals Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes: Passes to the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, Music in the Mountains, Tico Time Bluegrass Festival, and Tico Time Rise & Vibes Festival.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Kirsten Langmade, KSUT Board President

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Angie Beach, Music in the Mountains

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Maura Benton & Students, FLC Theatre

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Eddie Box, Jr.

Day prizes, drawn at 6 p.m.

Passes to Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, Music in the Mountains, Tico Time Bluegrass and Tico Time Rise and Vibes will be awarded to lucky KSUT Members.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

