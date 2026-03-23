The 2026 KSUT Membership Drive: Spring Drive Kick-Off

Today is the Kick-Off of the Spring Membership Drive.

The 2026 Spring Membership Drive begins today. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes: a Ska Paddleboard and three NOAA Solar Portable radios.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Monday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Rob Farino, La Plata County Emergency Manager

Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Scott Henning, KSUT

All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Sheila Nanaeto, KSUT

Afternoon Prize, drawn at 5 p.m.

Ska Paddleboard

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Three KSUT Members will be chosen to win a NOAA Emergency Solar Powered/Hand Cranked/Rechargeable Portable Radio

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.



Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!