The 2026 KSUT Membership Drive: Spring Drive Kick-Off
Today is the Kick-Off of the Spring Membership Drive.
The 2026 Spring Membership Drive begins today. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes: a Ska Paddleboard and three NOAA Solar Portable radios.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Monday's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Rob Farino, La Plata County Emergency Manager
- Afternoon Blend, 2 p.m.: Scott Henning, KSUT
- All Things Considered, 5 p.m.: Sheila Nanaeto, KSUT
Afternoon Prize, drawn at 5 p.m.
- Ska Paddleboard
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
Three KSUT Members will be chosen to win a NOAA Emergency Solar Powered/Hand Cranked/Rechargeable Portable Radio
Grand Prize
Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, complete with lodging and airfare from Durango. The Grand Prize drawing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!