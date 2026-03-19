The 2026 KSUT Spring Membership Drive is March 23 to 27! Pledge your support to KSUT today!

The KSUT Spring Membership Drive begins on Monday, March 23, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday at 6 p.m.

We'll have a full lineup of guest interviews, giveaways, and plenty of fun!

Our grand prize is a pair of tickets to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival , April 23 to 26, complete with lodging and round-trip airfare from Durango.

Additional prizes from

Pledge your support to KSUT

Renew or make your membership pledge now.

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thank you for being part of the KSUT community!