The 2024 KSUT Spring Membership Drive starts Monday! Pledge your support to KSUT

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:27 PM MDT
Adobe
/
Adobe Stock

The KSUT Spring Membership Drive gets underway on Monday, March 25 at 7 AM and runs through Friday the 29th at 6 PM.

We'll have a full lineup of guest DJs, interviews, giveaways, and plenty of fun!

Our grand prize is a trip for two to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, with round trip airfare from Durango and lodging.

Additional prizes have been donated by:

Pledge your support

Renew or make your membership pledge now.

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
KSUT Spring 2024 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
