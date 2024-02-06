KSUT presents Michael Franti & Spearhead on May 26 at Durango Mesa Park

KSUT Public Radio and the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College are partnering to bring Michael Franti & Spearhead's Togetherness Tour to the Four Corners on Sunday, May 26.

About the show

What: Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest Bombango

Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest Bombango When: Sunday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. Gates open at 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. Where: Durango Mesa Park, 1161 Ewing Mesa Road, Durango, Colorado

Ticket information

Tickets go on sale at 12 noon on Monday, February 12.



Online sales: http://www.durangoconcerts.com/

http://www.durangoconcerts.com/ Phone sales: 970-247-7657 (Monday through Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m.)

General admission tickets are $76, and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Do It For The Love organization, which brings those with life-threatening illnesses, veterans, and children with severe challenges to concerts worldwide.



About Michael Franti

Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist, and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, worldwide philanthropic efforts, and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1s with triumphantly hopeful hits Sound of Sunshine, Say Hey (I Love You), and I Got You, as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, 10 Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums.

Franti & Spearhead's 13th studio album, Big Big Love, is available everywhere now, featuring 17 tracks co-written by Franti, reflecting his tenacity, inclusiveness, and optimism.

The Bay Area native resides in Bali when he is not on tour and owns Soulshine Bali, a 32-room top-rated boutique hotel located in Ubud, Bali, that focuses on joy through wellness and music. Franti continues to foster community on and off stage with a wish-granting non-profit, Do It For The Love, which brings those with life-threatening illnesses, veterans, and children with severe challenges to concerts worldwide, fulfilling over 3,500 wishes and touching the lives of over 15,000 people to date.

Michael Franti & Spearhead’s last visit to Durango was in 2016 to celebrate KSUT’s 40th Anniversary.



About Durango Mesa Park

Durango Mesa Park is located just south of Durango and overlooks downtown with commanding views of the La Plata Mountain range. Parking will be at a premium, and plans and options for automobiles and bicycles are in the works.

