KSUT staff attends the 2023 Rocky Mountain Community Radio conference in Fort Collins

KSUT sent four staff members to the annual Rocky Mountain Community Radio (RMCR) conference this year. It happened over three days in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Attending the event were Tribal Radio Station Manager Sheila Naneto, Tribal Radio Content Director Lorena Richards, reporter Clark Adomaitis, and Digital Content Manager Mark Duggan.

They joined about 70 other staff members from stations in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. The event included speakers and presentations. Breakout sessions were topics such as:



Using data in news stories

Keeping up with the FCC and other legal issues

Managing new and archived music collections

Integrating Native and Indigenous journalism (a seminar hosted by KSUT’s Sheila Nanaeto and Lorena Richards)

In between the serious work, there was plenty of time for fellowship, laughs, and food. Attendees were treated to tours of host radio station KRFC, standup comedy and music performances, and late-night bowling. A few members even snuck away for a bit of crate digging at area record stores.

It’s always wonderful to spend time with friends, colleagues, and like-minded people. We share stories, anecdotes, new ways of thinking, and new ways to support our communities and listeners.

As the conference recedes into memory, KSUT staff work to integrate what they learned into the everyday.

KSUT is a longtime member of the RMCR coalition. Other stations include KSJD/Cortez, KOTO/Telluride, KZMU/Moab, and stations in Paonia, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Boulder.

Explore news stories from RMCR member stations here.