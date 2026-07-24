Join the community of Four Corners music fans at Ska Brewing on August 16 for a music celebration of the life of Kirk James.

James, a longtime artist and performer in the Durango area, died suddenly on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the age of 61. Countless music fans saw his performances with the Kirk James Band, whose sound was deeply rooted in the blues.

KSUT has been a longtime champion of James and has played his music on air for many years.

In honor of James and his legacy, we're proud to present the Kirk James Music Celebration. The event will feature live music from Levi Platero and others, food and fun, and a silent auction and fundraiser. Donations will benefit Stillwater Music Education Scholarships and KSUT.

We'll see you there.

