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'Wait Wait' for July 4, 2026: Nothing but Fireworks edition

NPR
Published July 4, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
Actor John Cusack arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Relativity Media's "The Raven" held at the Los Angeles Theatre on April 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media)
Frazer Harrison
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Getty Images
Actor John Cusack arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Relativity Media's "The Raven" held at the Los Angeles Theatre on April 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

  This week, we celebrate Independence Day with a collection of absolute bangers, including interviews with John Cusack, Kali Reis, Arden Cho, and Aasif Mandvi

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