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From Lead Belly to Tupac: a prison history of music

NPR | By Daniel Ofman,
Don GonyeaSarah Robbins
Published July 4, 2026 at 3:03 PM MDT

In his book 'The Midnight Special', author Colin Asher traces how prisons and the criminal justice system shaped American music, from Lead Belly and Johnny Cash to Tupac.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Ofman
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Sarah Robbins