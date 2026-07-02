Lobster may be on the menu for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC nuptials

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

It's a love story. They're about to say yes. The AP is reporting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, citing an anonymous law enforcement official. Now, the couple has not confirmed the plans, but reporters have been flocking to the garden to peek at delivery trucks unloading supplies, like boxes of food, fake trees and maybe parts of a castle. To break down all the rumors surrounding the nuptials, we called up Nicki Gostin. She's a reporter for Page Six, and she's covering the event. Thanks for being with us.

NICKI GOSTIN: Thank you for having me.

SUMMERS: OK. So I think as the resident ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Swiftie, you might have my dream job right now. So tell me. What do we know? What is on the schedule?

GOSTIN: Well, what we know so far is a thousand guests at the Garden. The rehearsal dinner's tonight at the theater at Madison Square Garden. We're seeing lots of food deliveries. I spoke to someone who knows someone who's going, and they mentioned food carts there, which sounds kind of very wedding appropriate. And just a huge party - huge, huge party, obviously.

SUMMERS: I think any guest of a wedding is always curious what's on the menu, and I know that Page Six obtained photos of boxes of food being loaded into the garden. What can you tell us?

GOSTIN: Yes. We saw pasta sauce, pancake mix, which I thought was funny. We saw lobster meat. I've heard that there are - there's food coming in from Taylor's favorite restaurants in New York, but that hasn't been confirmed, obviously.

SUMMERS: Something else that has caught just a ton of attention - I keep seeing online - is the rumors of a castle being constructed inside the Garden, although some outlets dispute that. What can you tell us?

GOSTIN: Exactly that, that there's some type of kind of fairy-tale castle, whether that's for the nuptials, and then, no, it's not. Expect sets, we've been told. You know, there's so many rumors flying around, and because people are under NDAs, it's been hard to find out information.

SUMMERS: I mean, I have to say, I have been to the Garden many times, and it does not exactly scream romance...

GOSTIN: No. It does not.

SUMMERS: ...Or wedding to me. So, I mean, what is the logic in these two super-famous people getting married there, given that these are people who could ostensibly afford to buy out literally any venue in the world that they wanted?

GOSTIN: True. And in the beginning, like, a lot of people was like, wait, what? But, you know, first of all, she - we all know that July 4 is her favorite holiday. She does love New York. She loves the Garden. I know it's weird, but, like, if you're having a thousand people, which is what she's having, like, there aren't many venues that can fit a thousand people. And in a way, it's like, it's so weird that it almost makes sense, if you know what I mean? And she's a show woman. And this is certainly very showy.

SUMMERS: I mean, the internet has been buzzing over this event. Like, I cannot scroll my social media without seeing something about it. Some of the responses to the reports of the location, the date, the potential construction of some sort of castle have been negative. People calling it sort of corny, sort of cringy. What's your take?

GOSTIN: No. I'm all - I am one of the people that - and I'm a very negative Nancy person, a Debbie downer.

SUMMERS: (Laughter).

GOSTIN: I love it. I think it's great for New York. It's so iconic. I just feel like New York's on a roll right now with the Knicks, and it just feels so amazing. All the vendors that Page Six has spoken to are super happy 'cause it's, you know, bringing in a lot to the economy. I don't know if you saw but her and Travis just made donations - $26 million donation to different charities, including food banks in New York, which is amazing. So I just think it's great for New York.

SUMMERS: Not too bad to have the New York Knicks be the NBA champions, and then you get Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

GOSTIN: Right. And apparently, the Knicks are invited to the wedding, too, which is amazing.

SUMMERS: Nice. That is Nicki Gostin. She's a reporter for Page Six, covering Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Thank you.

GOSTIN: Thank you.

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