Trump announces deal to end war in Iran. And, how to stay safe in deadly heat

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President Trump, Iran and mediators from Pakistan say a deal has been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran. Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key mediating role in negotiations, both said on social media that an official signing ceremony will take place on Friday. Shehbaz also said that the U.S. and Iran "declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to fly to Evian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit on June 15, 2026.

🎧 Iran had made an end to the violence in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, a condition for a deal. Israel was not part of the negotiations, and NPR's Carrie Kahn tells Up First that a response from Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, casts doubt on whether the country will cooperate and whether the U.S. has control over its actions.

Israel was not part of the negotiations, and NPR's Carrie Kahn tells Up First that a response from Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, casts doubt on whether the country will cooperate and whether the U.S. has control over its actions. ➡️ Oil futures dropped 4% following Trump's announcement. Prices are still elevated compared to before the war, but are now cheaper than they have been at any point since the conflict began. Trump says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "for purposes of mine removal" after the deal is signed on Friday. While a reopening would ease pressure on the world's oil consumers, it would not mean an immediate return to pre-war oil supply levels and prices.

The newly reached agreement will likely dominate the conversation as Trump heads to the French Alps today for the G7 summit. Leaders from the world's wealthiest nations are meeting this week to discuss artificial intelligence, trade, immigration, the war in Ukraine and more. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit, said "the objective will be to see the consequences of this agreement, its support for Lebanon, the longterm reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and of course an agreement on Iran's nuclear and ballistic weapons."

🎧 In April, around 40 countries said they were ready to contribute a force to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz once fighting ends. At the time, Trump disparaged the offer because he wanted those countries' involvement sooner. But NPR's Eleanor Beardsley says Trump is unlikely to lash out at his allies at the summit because, analysts say, he'll be counting on these allies to help give his peace deal more credibility.

Trump's trip to France also comes on the tail of a spectacle never before seen at the White House: A UFC fight on the White House Lawn to celebrate his 80th birthday — and the U.S.' 250th. Mixed martial arts fighters went after each other in a 92-foot UFC octagon built on the lawn, hours after Trump announced the peace deal plans. Scenes of fighters warming up inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building were streamed on Paramount+.

🎧 NPR's Mara Liasson says the event was a celebration, but also a way to contradict messages alleging Trump has been showing signs of decline in health. She notes that the event is happening in the middle of an election all about age and generational change. There's a lot of overlap between the UFC crowd and the young, non-college-educated men who were a critical part of his base, and he's lost support from that base recently. Democrats have publicly criticized the event, saying the president is spending money on personal whims rather than on the problems Americans are actually facing. Liasson says Republicans, meanwhile, are more quietly concerned about Trump's focus on issues that would help them keep their majorities in Congress after the midterms.

Twelve people are dead after a plane crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all on board. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records show the plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, which provides skydiving in several locations. The company called the crash a "devastating loss" and said it is cooperating with local and federal investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating. NTSB investigators are expected to arrive today to begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days. (via KCUR)

Life advice

Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR /

Summer is just around the corner, and so is the deadliest of extreme weather conditions: heat. Extreme temperatures kill more people in the U.S. in an average year than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods combined. Here's the science behind how heat kills — and how you can stay safe this summer.

☀️ Your body tries to cool down by sweating and redirecting more blood to the skin. But that means less blood goes to your gut. If this persists for a prolonged period, it could lead to multiple organ failure.

☀️ Arteries widen, and blood pressure drops as your body pumps blood to the skin, making your heart work harder. The stress can trigger heart attacks or strokes.

☀️ Sweating makes you dehydrated. If you don't replenish your fluids, it can be hard on your kidneys and lead to kidney failure.

☀️ Drink plenty of water before you head into the heat, and every 15-20 minutes if you're physically active.

☀️ If you start to feel overheated, wet your clothes and skin, seek shade or head to a cool spot indoors.

For more heat safety tips, check out this comic.

Living better

Malte Mueller/fStop / Getty Images / Getty Images

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Parents and their adult children are much closer emotionally now than they have been in past generations, according to Laurence Steinberg, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Temple University. More than half of parents of 18- to 25-year-olds surveyed by the University of Michigan say they track their adult children using smartphone apps. Researchers say tracking to stay in touch can be healthy and supportive, but it could also cross the line. Here are some of the survey's findings:

🔍 Most parents cited peace of mind about their child's safety as the main reason for tracking. But about 25% of parents who track their kids said the ability to monitor their location sometimes causes more anxiety.

🔍 When parents use location tracking to micromanage their children's lives, it can be a sign that they are having difficulty transitioning from parenting a child to a young adult.

🔍 The period of late teens to early 20s is an important time for young people to develop a sense of autonomy and independence, says Steinberg. He suggests setting up regular time to catch up rather than hovering.

🔍 Many young adults also track their friends. If you're trying to scale back on monitoring your kids, you could ask them if they already have a peer group that's checking in on them.

3 things to know before you go

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A tarp covers the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2026. Workers removed President Donald Trump's name from the facade of the building.

Workers have removed Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, less than six months after it was first affixed to the performing arts venue. Workers have removed Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, less than six months after it was first affixed to the performing arts venue. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was admitted to a hospital on Sunday. The 84-year-old Kentucky senator's condition is currently unknown, but he has suffered regular health challenges in recent years.

This newsletter was edited by Yvonne Dennis

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