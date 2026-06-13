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To celebrate his 90th birthday, this retired doctor is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny ,
Dave Mistich
Published June 13, 2026 at 5:39 AM MDT
Art Ulene (second from right) and his wife, Priscilla (third from right), pose for a photo at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2011 with their guides.
Art Ulene
Art Ulene (second from right) and his wife, Priscilla (third from right), pose for a photo at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2011 with their guides.

Retired physician and former Today Show medical correspondent Art Ulene has summited the mountain before but turned back the last time he tried to make it up.

Updated July 7, 2026 at 9:59 AM MDT

If Art Ulene's 90th birthday goes as planned, he'll be celebrating on July 13 atop the world's highest freestanding mountain: Mount Kilimanjaro, elevation 19,341 feet.

The retired gynecologist and former NBC Today Show medical correspondent would break a record for the oldest person to summit Kilimanjaro. In 2019, Anne Lorimor finished the climb at 89 years and 37 days old, according to Guinness World Records.

While Ulene said breaking a world record would be a "bonus," it's more about his overall outlook on life.

"Most people worry about their lifespan," he said. "Smart people worry about their health span — that's how much of your life you're in good health. I want those to be equal. I want to be in perfect health until the day I die."

"It's not that hard"

Ulene said his friends and family have been supportive of his upcoming pursuit.

"They told me they want me to stop skiing, but they don't have any problem with me climbing Kilimanjaro," he said.

Part of the reason, Ulene said, is that he's already been to the top of Kilimanjaro. He's summited the mountain twice before, but turned back the last time he tried to make it up, in 2022.

"I wasn't feeling well at 17,000 feet. So, I turned around. I repressed my ego and went back down," he said with a laugh.

While many people see Kilimanjaro as a challenge, Ulene is pragmatic about the pursuit.

"It's really not that hard. It is a 35-mile uphill walk," he said. "And the way you do this is you put your left foot forward, and then you put your right foot in front of your left foot. And then you repeat that 55,000 times."

A training routine motivated by gelato

To prepare for his 12-day trek, Ulene's training routine included at least 50 flights of stairs, three days a week. He also implemented a walking routine with an unexpected motivator: gelato.

"I say to myself, if you just get out the door and walk to the nearby gelato place a mile and a half away, you could have a small gelato — and that gets me right out the door," he said.

If Ulene keeps walking and makes it to another gelato shop 4 miles from his home, he rewards himself even more.

"Some days I say, 'I'm not happy with a small gelato. I want the big cup, and I want two flavors,'" he said.

Not "buying the stereotype" about aging

Ulene said his secret to well-being and climbing mountains at such an advanced age has been about not leaving "too much potential on the table."

He said he doesn't "buy the stereotype" that aging makes a person become frail, decrepit and wrinkled. As a retired physician, Ulene admits some decline will happen — muscle fibers and strength will deteriorate to some degree. Genetics, socioeconomic status and diet all play a role in how healthy a person will be as they age.

"But in the vast majority of people, the decline can be mitigated with work," he said.

Ulene said the work has paid off. He said he's in better shape than he was at age 50, some 40 years ago.

"If you want to find out who you really are, then you need to stretch your limits, not to some ridiculous point, but you need to push yourself," Ulene said.

"This risks what some people would call failure. I do not call that failure. I call that a learning experience."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Outdoor Recreation National News
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Dave Mistich
Originally from Washington, W.Va., Dave Mistich joined NPR part-time as an associate producer for the Newcast unit in September 2019 — after nearly a decade of filing stories for the network as a Member station reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In July 2021, he also joined the Newsdesk as a part-time reporter.