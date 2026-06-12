KSUT Presents is an ongoing series of concerts and other events produced by KSUT Public Radio.
Durango's 4th of July Street Dance
Join KSUT at the City of Durango’s free July 4th street dance at Buckley Park featuring the Grammy-winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The party follows the 4th of July parade, which will end at Buckley Park at around 5 p.m. Music will start at 5:15 with an opening set by Durango’s own Dana Ariel & The Comin’ Up Roses, with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. KSUT will be selling Ska beers, including our own 50th Anniversary Lady Liberty Lager, plus souvenir t-shirts.
For more information on the festivities, please visit 4th of July Events | Durango, CO - Official Website