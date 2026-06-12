Durango's 4th of July Street Dance

Join KSUT at the City of Durango’s free July 4th street dance at Buckley Park featuring the Grammy-winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The party follows the 4th of July parade, which will end at Buckley Park at around 5 p.m. Music will start at 5:15 with an opening set by Durango’s own Dana Ariel & The Comin’ Up Roses, with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. KSUT will be selling Ska beers, including our own 50th Anniversary Lady Liberty Lager, plus souvenir t-shirts.

For more information on the festivities, please visit 4th of July Events | Durango, CO - Official Website