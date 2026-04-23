KSUT Conversation: Under One Moon Arts Festival co-directors

On today’s KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Sophie May and Anya McMiller, who are seniors at Animas High School and co-directors of this weekend's Under One Moon Arts Festival .

The festival's production is their senior project. It's a collaborative arts event with the goal of building bridges between ages, art forms, and communities. The event includes live music, dance, visual arts exhibits, and workshops.

Proceeds will benefit youth access to the arts.

The Under One Moon Arts Festival is April 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Tico Time Resort.