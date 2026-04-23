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KSUT Conversation: Under One Moon Arts Festival co-directors

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:49 AM MDT
Sophie May (left) and Anya McMiller at the International Women's Conference in Washington, DC. May and McMiller are co-directors of the Under One Moon Arts Festival.
Sophie May (left) and Anya McMiller at the International Women's Conference in Washington, DC. May and McMiller are co-directors of the Under One Moon Arts Festival.

On today’s KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Sophie May and Anya McMiller, who are seniors at Animas High School and co-directors of this weekend's Under One Moon Arts Festival.

The festival's production is their senior project. It's a collaborative arts event with the goal of building bridges between ages, art forms, and communities. The event includes live music, dance, visual arts exhibits, and workshops.

Proceeds will benefit youth access to the arts.

The Under One Moon Arts Festival is April 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Tico Time Resort.