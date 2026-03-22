KSUT Presents is an ongoing series of concerts and other events produced by KSUT Public Radio.
Round Dance Celebration
Join us for the KSUT 50th Anniversary Round Dance Celebration!
This will be a social dance for the community; all are welcome to participate or sit and watch, enjoying the community atmosphere and celebrating the station's longevity. Admission is free.
Event details
- When: Saturday, May 16, 2026. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a meal, and the dancing and singing run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Sky Ute Casino Resort Event Center, Ignacio, Colorado