They were led off course in a big race. But a fix is more complicated than prize money

A big road race with national team implications usually ends in jubilation and relief. But since the USATF Half Marathon Championships ended in Atlanta on Sunday, athletes and officials alike have been searching for ways to salvage a women's race that ended in sadness and frustration.

"I do not feel like the winner of the 2026 USATF Half Marathon Championships, because I know I should not actually be the winner," Molly Born, who is the official race winner, wrote on Instagram.

Born had been running fifth late in the race, when the group of women well ahead of her with about a mile to go was misdirected off the course by an official race vehicle.

As a result, the race's fastest three runners — Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat — "were unable to be recognized as the top three finishers," according to the Atlanta Track Club, the race organizer.

After the stunning detour, the official standings show McClain finished ninth, Hurley 12th, and Kurgat 13th.

"In a 20-year time period, I can maybe think of it happening once or twice in the U.S.," says Jean Knaack about the elite runners leaving the course. She is CEO of the Road Runners Club of America, whose members include the Atlanta Track Club.

The Atlanta Track Club says it will give prize money to three misdirected runners, offering $20,000 to McClain, who had opened a gap within the leaders group. Hurley and Kurgat will each get nearly $10,000, splitting the combined prizes for second and third.

But rectifying the error promises to be more complicated than writing a check: The race's top three finishers were expected to be virtual locks to represent the U.S. at the 2026 World Road Running Championships in Denmark this September.

The Atlanta club "did everything they could to make the affected runners whole," says Phil Stewart, event director of the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile race in Washington, D.C.

But, he adds, "there's another layer of complexity here because this was a qualifying race for the international team, and there are an entirely separate set of rules that govern that selection process."

The runners filed a protest and appealed the Atlanta outcome. But USA Track & Field says that while it agrees the course wasn't properly marked, the official results must stand, because there is "no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish."

As for the world championship slots, the governing body notes that the team selection won't take place until May and it will review the Atlanta race.

"While we understand athletes are eager to resolve this issue expeditiously, our process will ensure an ultimate decision is in the best interest of all the athletes involved," the organization said.

Born says she would not accept a spot on the championship team if one is offered; Carrie Elwoody, who finished second after a short off-course detour, agrees.

"We all recognize what should be done," Elwoody said in an Instagram post addressing the race leaders, "and hope that you 3 are recognized as the true champions and get to rightfully represent Team USA."

Four runners will be named to the world championship team, along with one alternate. If a runner declines, the USATF's selection rules allow for the offer to go to the next-highest finisher in the top five of the Atlanta race. If any slots remain open, they would be filled in early May according to rankings of U.S. athletes by World Athletics, the international governing body. As they currently stand, those rankings could include Hurley, but would likely exclude McClain and Kurgat.

What happened in the race?

The fateful mix-up happened about a mile from the finish line in downtown Atlanta.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a vehicle struck a police officer who had been working the race on a motorcycle, according to a timeline from the Atlanta Track Club.

The first responders included a police officer who had been posted at an important juncture where runners move from a city street onto a colorful footbridge, with only a handful of turns remaining before the half marathon's finish.

The police "had not yet repositioned cones to prevent any wrong turns" before leaving to help their colleague, the track club said. With the cones out of place, the leading four female runners arrived — led by a race pace car and police motorcycle — and made a wrong turn, off the race's route.

Less than a minute later, an officer assigned to the race returned to the intersection -- and a police motorcycle raced to catch the four runners who were diverted, and send them back onto the course.

McClain said via Instagram that she was merely following the official lead vehicle as it went off course for some 1,000 meters.

"I had to come to a stop, make a tight & complete u-turn & run back onto course as a national championship title & a world team spot slipped away," she said.

Instead, Born was the first to break the finishing tape, apparently adding the half marathon title to the U.S. marathon championship she won last December. Afterward, Born said the other women had been so far ahead of her that she didn't see them veer off course.

Similar events have happened in the past

At top-level road events, there are rare cases of runners following press cars or other vehicles that leave the course before the finish.

"Most famously, that happened to Mexico's German Silva at the 1994 New York City Marathon," says David Monti of Race Results Weekly. "He followed an exiting lead vehicle into Central Park, then had to turn around. He recovered quickly enough and caught compatriot Benjamin Paredes and went on to win."

And despite organizers' best preparations, unpredictable incidents can derail a road race, says Stewart, the D.C. race director.

"A few years back, we had an auto accident on our course less than an hour before the race started," he says. The solution required shortening the course to 9.39 miles.

And then there was the year when a cone was misplaced along the route, and as a result, the runners ran short that year.

Crucially, Stewart says, "everybody ran short. So it did not affect the overall order of finish."

That's in contrast to the Atlanta half marathon, where only some runners — the ones in front, no less — ran a longer course than everyone else. To find a similar example, Stewart cites the 1990 edition of the East Valley Marathon in Arizona.

"The same sort of thing happened. Three leaders went off course," he says. "The event was not a qualifier. So they went through a process and still awarded equal prize money and just made good as best they could."

Knaack says many elite runners are simply used to narrowing their attention and following escort vehicles.

"Runners at the front, they're in a zone, and their focus becomes very singular on maintaining the pace, and their guide is that lead vehicle."

After the Atlanta race, the affected runners are now waiting to learn the results of the USATF's review. When contacted by NPR, a USATF spokesperson declined further comment, citing the work to reach a potential solution.

"Despite the disappointment, I'm still holding on to hope that we'll make it to Copenhagen for the World Road Running Championships," Kurgat, who ended up placing 13th after running third before the misdirection, said via Instagram.

Copyright 2026 NPR