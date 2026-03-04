Trump's new reasoning for Iran strikes. And, takeaways from the first 2026 primaries

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) says it has destroyed the Iranian navy. Iran is widening its retaliatory strikes in the region, all while it prepares for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral services, which are set to begin this evening. Yesterday, President Trump defended the U.S. strikes in Iran, claiming that if the U.S. hadn't attacked, Iran would have struck first.

Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A person stands on the roof of a building looking at a plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 3, 2026.

🎧 NPR's Carrie Kahn tells Up First that while many new war fronts are opening , the number of missiles and drones hitting Israel and the Gulf has dropped significantly. Gulf States have not retaliated for now, but it's unclear how long that will last. Iran's state media reports that a new assembly of experts and another committee are convening to decide on a new leader.

, the number of missiles and drones hitting Israel and the Gulf has dropped significantly. Gulf States have not retaliated for now, but it's unclear how long that will last. Iran's state media reports that a new assembly of experts and another committee are convening to decide on a new leader. 🎧 Public polling shows Americans oppose the war, and a majority expect a long-term conflict with Iran. NPR's Deepa Shivaram says the White House is working to realign its messaging on the topic. Five days into the conflict, key questions remain, especially regarding the timeline and the U.S.' end goal. Yesterday, Trump said oil prices might be high for a "little while" but promised that, once the conflict ends, they would drop lower than before. The president has not clarified how he would facilitate this, Shivaram says. Trump appears focused on oil prices as he announced efforts to guarantee oil tankers have safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz to deliver 20% of the world's oil.

The first of the 2026 midterms' primaries were held in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas yesterday. Texans chose James Talarico over Rep. Jasmine Crockett as the Democratic candidate to challenge the Republican pick for the U.S. Senate seat. The GOP candidate will not be decided for months. The state's Republican primary is headed to a runoff between Sen. John Cornyn, the incumbent, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper is set to compete against Republican Michael Whatley for one of the most competitive U.S. Senate seats. Here are five takeaways from the first primaries.

🎧 Democrats in Texas hope Talarico's measured tone and populist economic message can win over moderates, NPR's Domenico Montanaro says. But a Democrat hasn't won statewide in Texas since 1994. Trump hasn't endorsed a Republican in the state, saying that he likes all the candidates. But the primary has been bitter, nasty and expensive. Around $70 million has gone to help Cornyn, and another $100 million could be spent during the runoff period. Montanaro says Trump may decide that this money would be better spent on races in swing districts.

The Department of Homeland Security is using a massive web of tools to monitor and intimidate critics and people it seeks to deport. To better understand the agency that oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, NPR analyzed dozens of accounts from people describing confrontations with federal immigration officers in recent months. Through research, NPR has uncovered how agents use facial recognition technology, license plate tracking and specialized apps that pinpoint home addresses.

Today's listen

/ Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple Original Films / Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple Original Films A scene from F1 the Movie, which is nominated for an Oscar for best sound.

Oscar-nominated movies Sirāt and F1 stand at opposite ends of the storytelling spectrum, yet they share a lot in common. F1 plunges viewers into the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula One racing. Meanwhile, Sirāt is an eerie movie set in the windswept Moroccan desert. In both films, viewers are deeply immersed in the sounds used to depict vehicles moving across challenging landscapes. Both titles are nominated for achievement in sound. NPR's Chloe Veltman speaks to members of each film's sound department about how they're elevating the cinematic craft. Listen to the distinct audio from the movie and learn how the artists achieved these feats.

How to thrive as you age

Narongrit Doungmanee / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto With age comes the increased risk of overuse injuries, including heel pain often caused by plantar fasciitis.

How to Thrive as You Age is a special series exploring the science and secrets of longevity.

The Population Reference Bureau predicts there will be more than 80 million adults age 65 and older in the U.S by mid-century. The number of active older adults is rising — and so is the risk of pain and overuse injury. Common conditions include heel pain, Achilles tendinopathy and tennis elbow. When treatments like over-the-counter medicine don't resolve the issue, shockwave therapy can be a good alternative. Here's how the non-invasive treatment works:

🦶 A wand-like device applies pressure to the pain area. The device generates shockwaves via sound waves that deliver high-intensity pressure pulses.

🦶 The therapy works by boosting blood flow to the injured area and stimulating the body to repair damaged tissue.

🦶 Shockwave therapy comes in two forms: Radial shockwave therapy disperses the pressure waves over a wider, shallower area, and focused shockwave therapy targets the pressure at a precise point.

3 things to know before you go

Emily Chen-Newton / Inside a lab at the University of Utah, Sydney Peterson inspects containers of fruit flies. As part of her doctoral research, the Paralympian is using fruit flies to test the effectiveness of different drugs on certain genetic movement disorders.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics kick off Friday in Milan and Cortina. U.S. Paralympic Ski Team member Sydney Peterson is preparing for the Games while pursuing a Ph.D. in neuroscience. Her research focuses on movement disorders similar to her condition. Scientists have created a highly efficient AI vision model that mimics part of the brain's visual system. The research, published in Nature, offers insight into how the human brain manages to do so much with so little. In 1982, Jean Muenchrath and her boyfriend were mountaineering in California's Sierra Nevada when an unexpected storm forced them off course. Muenchrath fell over 100 feet, suffering life-threatening injuries. Once they made it to a parking lot, a man saw their condition and drove them to get medical treatment. Muenchrath says her unsung hero gave her the gift of being able to live her life.

