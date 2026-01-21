New report finds some Mountain West states are gaining ground on electric vehicles

A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund finds the region is making more progress than many drivers might realize, even as some federal EV incentives end .

According to the report, the number of public EV charging stations across the Mountain West has grown by about 40% over the past two years. Much of that growth has focused on adding chargers along major travel corridors and in smaller communities, making longer trips more practical for EV drivers.

Colorado and Arizona are among the national leaders when it comes to electric vehicle policy, helping expand access across the region. Nevada, New Mexico and Utah also score relatively high. Other states, including Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, lag behind.

Kevin Moran, a researcher with the Environmental Defense Fund, said the policy push reflects both environmental concerns and everyday needs in the region.

“States are prioritizing EV charger infrastructure, and so that reflects how the Mountain West states are viewing the needs of their people and the opportunities for clean transportation,” Moran said.

Transportation remains the largest source of climate pollution in many Western states. Moran said expanding access to electric vehicles could have a direct impact on air quality and public health.

“Every metropolis in the Mountain West struggles with clean air,” Moran said. “The science shows that we can improve air quality through broad adoption of electric vehicles and cleaner transportation.”

Looking ahead, Moran said the future of EV growth in the Mountain West will increasingly hinge on state leadership shaping policies and building the infrastructure needed to keep EV momentum going.