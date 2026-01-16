December board game update

This is a short update on the Planet Money Board Game project, find episode one here and episode two here .

Back in episode two, we asked for your help designing the Planet Money board game. Hundreds of you sent in notes and audio. Thank you!

In this audio update, Alex and Nick talk through some of the feedback you all sent in, what changes we've made as a result, and announce a new – almost final – version of the game to test.

Next up, we'll finalize the design and choose a theme. You'll have a chance to suggest cards to include! Then, the series will turn to following the production and the economics of getting a game to shelves, and what it takes to get the best placement in big box retail. Wish us luck!

