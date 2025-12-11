Senate to vote on 2 health care proposals. And, the latest U.S. move against Venezuela

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Senate is set to vote today on two health policy plans — one from Democrats and one from Republicans — aimed at reducing costs for individuals purchasing health insurance on Healthcare.gov. Meanwhile, some House Republicans want to force a vote to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire in less than three weeks. They warn that Republican leaders risk losing voters and the majority if they let the subsidies expire without a replacement.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible on the Hill in Washington, DC.

🎧 Republicans hold a small Senate majority, and because the bills need 60 votes to pass, NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin tells Up First that neither option will likely move forward. This is unwelcome news for people who are currently navigating open enrollment and are hoping for some relief. Simmons-Duffin spoke with Ellen Allen of Charleston, W.Va., yesterday, who said she enrolled in a bronze plan without vision and dental coverage. This plan costs Allen a monthly premium of $1,967.50, which is four times this year's cost for a plan that covers less. Polling suggests that the enhanced subsidies are quite popular across party lines, according to Simmons-Duffin. She predicts it's unlikely the votes will be the end of the story, and that Congress may continue to work toward a solution.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point yesterday in a 9-3 vote. The Fed made its decision in an effort to support the weakening job market. Stubborn inflation and delayed economic data complicated the decision-making process. The rate cut came as a relief to investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 500 points.

🎧 Fed policymakers say in updated forecasts that they expect to cut interest rates just once more in 2026. Inflation has come down significantly, but it still remains above the Fed's 2% target, according to NPR's Scott Horsley. The president's tariffs have pushed up the price of imported goods. Although Fed officials don't believe tariffs will have a long-lasting effect on inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says they are not taking any chances. Powell says the best way to help with affordability is not only to get inflation down but also to ensure a robust job market.

President Trump said yesterday that U.S. forces seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a video showing what appear to be U.S. forces and the Coast Guard rappelling from a helicopter onto the tanker. Congress is demanding answers about U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats, particularly in regards to a Sept. 2 incident where the military killed two men who survived initial strikes. Adm. Alvin Holsey, who oversaw the strikes, is stepping down this week.

🎧 Officials have not provided many details publicly about Holsey's departure, but it is unusual for a top commander to leave one year into a typical three-year assignment, Steve Walsh of NPR network station WHRO says. Holsey appeared in a closed-door meeting before lawmakers this week to address concerns about the ongoing boat strikes. Reports hint that he was diplomatic in his messaging, Walsh says. Meanwhile, lawmakers' concerns remain as they continue to demand video of the Sept. 2 strike and the administration's legal rationale for carrying out around 22 strikes on alleged drug boats, which have killed 87 people.

Today's listen

As 2025 winds down, it's time to crank up the jams and celebrate the year's top music. NPR's Music team got the party started by tackling the biggest question: What were the best albums of the year? While one album snagged the coveted spot of NPR Music's No. 1 album of 2025, the team didn't stop there. They were tasked with crafting a personal list of their top 10 albums of the year, and singling out one album they'd recommend to anyone. Get ready to dive into the team's elite, no-skips, best-of-the-best 12-pack of albums they would recommend.

Plus, check out NPR Music's favorite songs of 2025, and listen to a playlist on the streaming platform of your choice. Get more coverage on the best music of 2025 here.

Deep dive

Carlos Morales / NPR / NPR Ken Clouse and his wife Pam look at a still image taken from a game camera on their porch. The couple says in the last two years, they've regularly seen black bears in their neighborhood south of Alpine, Texas.

Black bears have historically been West Texas' largest predator. But overhunting and habitat loss have led to their decline over the decades. Now, black bear sightings have increased in the state, and researchers believe their populations are growing elsewhere as well. While West Texas is celebrating the bears' return, their presence has posed challenges and concerns as they venture into neighborhoods, enter yards and threaten livestock and pets. Here's how some states are coping:

🐻 In states like Montana and Colorado, residents install bear-resistant dumpsters and trash bins. In some cases, they may use alarm systems or sprinklers to try to startle bears.

🐻 Wildlife biologists stress that residents should remove food and anything that could attract hungry bears to their area.

🐻 Biologists are also working to prepare people to live with black bears and educate them in the hope of reducing bear-human conflicts.

3 things to know before you go

/ Getty Images / Getty Images Involution, an obscure term used in agricultural economics, leapt from the pages of academia into the Chinese meme world, then became part of Chinese government policymaking.

"Involution," an obscure term used in agricultural economics, is NPR's "Word of the Week." Here's how it leaped from academia into Chinese meme culture — and how it ultimately influenced government policymaking. This week's Far-Flung Postcard series takes you to a food stand in the one-horse town of Marikavalasa in India, where working women go to enjoy a treat and unwind in the evening before returning to the grind. Sophie Kinsella, the author of the massively popular Shopaholic book series, has died at the age of 55. Last year, she announced she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2022.

