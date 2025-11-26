© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Two National Guard members shot in D.C., suspect is in custody, authorities say

By Juliana Kim
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:20 PM MST
Members of the National Guard stand by at Union Station on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Members of the National Guard stand by at Union Station on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.

A National Guard-involved shooting took place near the White House on Wednesday late afternoon.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that she was praying for two National Guardsmen who were shot. Their condition was not immediately clear.

The Metropolitan Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt added.

