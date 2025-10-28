Western cities have some of the biggest ‘carbon hoofprints' in the U.S., study finds
A new study finds that what Americans eat — particularly beef — plays a major role in carbon emissions in cities. And cities in the Mountain West rank among those most heavily impacted.
Researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota mapped what they call the “carbon hoofprint” of more than 3,500 U.S. cities — a measure of greenhouse gas emissions tied to meat consumption. They found that meat-eating generates as much climate pollution as the energy use of tens of millions of homes.
In the Mountain West and Southwest, cities tend to have higher “carbon hoofprints,” since much of their beef comes from dry, feedlot-heavy regions that require significant feed and water resources.
“Reducing beef consumption can have large reductions in your hoofprint,” said Benjamin Goldstein, a researcher at the University of Michigan and one of the study’s authors. “Changing to chicken, switching to pork, or, heaven forbid, tofu, right, once in a while.”
The study estimates that cutting beef consumption in half could reduce meat-related emissions by up to 50%.
The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association did not respond to a request for comment.
