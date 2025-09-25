Los Alamos National Laboratory completes depressurizations of radioactive gasses

The National Nuclear Security Administration at Los Alamos National Laboratory released minimal amounts of radioactive gasses recently. It's the culmination of a more than 10-year process to move waste containers out of New Mexico.

Federal documentation indicates the lab depressurized the radioactive gas tritium from four waste containers, each approximately the size of a large trash can. The last depressurization occurred on Tuesday.

The environmental effects were safe and below the standards set by federal and state policies, said Ted Vicka, Federal Senior Executive Services Manager for the Los Alamos Laboratories.

“In order to ship off site, pressurized gasses must be vented in order for us to meet the regulatory requirements of the Department of Transportation,” Vicka said.

The planning took over 10 years, with approvals needed from the Environmental Protection Agency, the New Mexico Environment Department and the involvement of regional community groups and tribal governments.

On Sept. 8, the operation received approval to move forward from the New Mexico Environment Department. The state had requested that the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) at Los Alamos conduct an independent assessment of the depressurization process and an independent verification of the lab's hazardous waste management process before giving approval. Public hearings and tribal engagements were also required ahead of the operation.

The final destination of the containers is with a waste company in Andrews, Texas.

A final outcomes report will be made available to the public on the administration website at lanl.gov.

Tribal consultations and final public meeting to release project results are planned following completion of the operation and shipment of the containers. The meeting will also be available online for those who cannot attend the session in person, according to Toni Chiri, Public Information Officer for Los Alamos Labs.