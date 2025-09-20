Taylor Swift upcoming 'The Life of a Showgirl' to hit movie theatres

The showgirl is headed back to the big screen. Global music icon Taylor Swift is bringing her upcoming 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl to theaters, coinciding with the album's Oct. 3 release date.

"I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!" the singer wrote on social media.

I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage… pic.twitter.com/4gpA1Or2xT — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 19, 2025

The 89-minute movie, a nod to Swift's birth year and fifth studio album, is set to include the world premiere of the music video for Swift's new single "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the 12 tracks on the upcoming album. Fans can also expect to see behind the scenes footage from the music video shoot, new lyric videos and "never-before-seen personal reflections" from the singer on songs from the album.

"Dancing is optional but very much encouraged," the singer said on social media.

Swift is again partnering with AMC Theatres to distribute the release. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will play in all 540 AMC Theatres locations in North America with other screenings in Cinemark and Regal theatres. AMC said it also plans to screen the show across Mexico, Canada and Europe.

AMC said the show will begin at its scheduled showtime, with no trailers or ads.

Swift released The Eras Tour concert film with AMC in 2023, which grossed more than $261 million at the global box office, according to AMC, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift's first new album since announcing she bought back the rights to her master recordings from Shamrock Capital in May. She revealed the album in August during an appearance on the New Heights podcast which is hosted by her fiancé, Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce , and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce.

