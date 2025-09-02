China's Xi displays military might and global ambitions at elaborate parade

HONG KONG and TAIPEI, Taiwan — China staged a highly choreographed military parade on Wednesday in a grand display of China's ambitions, its alliances and its expanding influence.

Thousands of goose-stepping soldiers marched through Tiananmen Square, in the heart of Beijing, as Chinese President Xi Jinping looked over events officially held to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of imperial Japan and the end of World War II.

Imperial Japan occupied large areas of China from 1931 to 1945 and committed numerous war crimes against the Chinese population.

More than two dozen world leaders attended Wednesday's events. Topping the guest list were Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It marked the first time that the three men – leaders of a group of countries that the Center for a New American Security, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, labeled a "new axis of upheaval" – have come together at one event.

The leaders presented a striking image atop the rostrum in Tiananmen Square, coming at a time when Western nations are frustrated with Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine .

As host of the event, Xi was offering an alternative to the U.S.-led world order.

He opened the parade with a speech, noting that China "is never intimidated by any bullies," and taking a veiled swipe at President Trump's approach to global relations.

"Today, humanity again has to choose between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation, or zero-sum game," Xi said.

At a time when the U.S. continues to pressure China and other countries with its trade tariffs, the event is seen as a diplomatic win for China's Xi and for Beijing.

"Internationally, it's trying to show that it's got lots of friends, it's got a lot of support, and it's not susceptible to U.S. pressure," said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

Trump, meanwhile, accused Xi, Putin and Kim of colluding against the United States, taking to social media while the parade was underway.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump posted on Truth Social.

In recent months, Trump has stated that he wants to meet with China's Xi as well as North Korea's Kim. In mid-August, Trump met Putin in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Images on Wednesday showed Xi walking alongside the Russian leader, whose extended multi-day trip to China is notable for its rarity and duration.

"China is trying to say that no matter how much Western countries may be leveling sanctions against Russia over the Russia-Ukraine war , China is unafraid to stand by its friend," said Wen-Ti Sung, nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.

Wednesday's event also marked the first time that North Korea's Kim Jong Un has attended an international multilateral event.

"The Kim Jong Un element is again showing that the PRC can bring in whoever it likes, even though this is a leader that the Europeans and the Americans are highly skeptical of," said Chong, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Beijing's stance toward Pyongyang and Moscow is echoed by the Chinese population. A recent survey showed that some 83% of Chinese people viewed Russia as their friend. Separately, 76% viewed North Korea as a friend of China.

During the parade, warplanes, bombers and helicopters flew in formation. Advanced stealth drones and new nuclear missiles were on display, and a new cyberspace combat unit made its debut.

"Beijing wants to signal that it has a big and powerful military. So that hopefully it will discourage actors like the U.S. from trying to extend more support to Taiwan and Japan," National University of Singapore's Chong said.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and, in recent years, has increased pressure on the island. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to unify it with the mainland.

The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as a country, and maintains a policy of "strategic ambiguity" over whether it would militarily defend the islands. Washington still sells arms to Taipei and is viewed as the democracy's main international backer.

In the face of Beijing's pressure, Taipei's President William Lai, leader of the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has instead used the WWII anniversary to reframe the war as a battle of democracy against authoritarianism , seeking to paint China's current government as a threat.

Ordinary people living in Beijing could attend Wednesday's parade. There were tens of thousands of people in attendance, but by special invite only.

Despite this, crowds lined up to catch a glimpse of the occasion.

"It feels different in person from on TV. I can hear the movement, the feeling is still very different, especially when we see these weapons," said Qiao Yonghe, a 40-year-old Beijing resident.

Excited locals craned their necks to see the country's homegrown weapons, artillery and tanks as they rolled down Beijing's Chang'an Jie, or the "Avenue of Eternal Peace".

"Even catching a glimpse of it gives me a strong feeling of longing and affection," said 25-year-old Pan Jingru. "I feel that the motherland is particularly strong, and I feel very honored to be born in China, so I will be more supportive and patriotic," she added.

The parade concluded with seven J-10 jets flying over Tiananmen Square, cutting trails of colored smoke through the skies.

"I am excited, I think that our country is getting better and better," said Beijing resident Qiao.

"Only when the country becomes stronger can the people feel a sense of security," he added.

Jasmine Ling contributed to this report from Beijing.

