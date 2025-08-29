© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded but determined
Protect the future of KSUT by becoming a sustaining member.
I Support KSUT

Morning new brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:15 AM MDT

Relatives and friends remember the victims of the Minneapolis shooting, a new CDC head has been appointed after a week of turmoil at the agency, Xi, Putin and Kim to unite at major military parade in Beijing.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Related Stories