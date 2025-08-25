More victims of radiation exposure can qualify for assistance but beware of scammers

Some groups are sounding the alarm on potential scams that target people who were exposed to radiation linked to the U.S. nuclear weapons program. This comes after Congress approved and expanded funding to help the victims.

It was a big win for victims of radiation exposure when the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) was renewed and expanded to cover more states. Victims in Utah, New Mexico,Idaho and parts of Nevada and Arizona are among those who can now seek compensation.

“These funds are meant to ease people’s pain and suffering and to cover medical bills and to make sure they’re not also suffering financially while also suffering from these diseases and cancers,” said Carmen Valdez, senior policy associate with the nonprofit Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah .

But many people find it difficult to qualify.That’s because necessary documentation from the Cold War era is decades old, said Valdez.

“Companies could no longer exist, property records can be hard to find. If you were a child during that time, finding the documentation that your parents may have kept or maybe you threw out, can be difficult and cumbersome.”

Since RECA was restarted, as part of the reconciliation bill passed in July, more individuals and entities are charging victims for help navigating the cumbersome application process. And that’s where scammers are finding opportunities by taking advantage of an already vulnerable population, said Valdez.

Individuals or entities who provide assistance with RECA applications can charge no more than $2,000 for their services, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) rules, said Valdez. However, she said, her organization is receiving complaints from applicants who say they are being charged up to three times that amount.

Application forms are now posted on the DOJ website but the online portal to submit forms won’t be operational until December.

All claims must be submitted by December of 2027, when the program is scheduled to end.