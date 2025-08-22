Travelers prepare: 2026 will be the year to get your kicks on Route 66 during 100th anniversary

States along the iconic Route 66 highway are preparing for an influx of nostalgic travelers. It’s all a part of a milestone coming next year.

From Chicago to Santa Monica, California, tourists are expected to hit the road in the months ahead as Route 66 turns 100 years old.

From apps to maps, several states and groups along the route are providing resources ahead of the centennial on Nov. 11, 2026. But celebrations are expected all year, starting in January, along the 2,448-mile highway.

Tourists who want to join in don’t have to travel the complete route. Sundi Richards, the marketing manager at New Mexico Magazine, recommends three stops in her state, which has the longest stretch at 465 miles.

“Albuquerque has the longest urban section of Route 66 along Central (Avenue),” Richards said. “If you want to go to Gallup or just go to the Tucumcari area, I think you would have enough to do for a short trip and get your fill of those neon lights, the retroness, the murals, you could find all that on any section of New Mexico Route 66.”Richards has traveled portions of highway herself. She is working with the Route 66 Centennial Commission and the New Mexico Tourism Department to promote the celebrations.

“Already this year, in our adventure guide, which is the yearly travel guide that tourism and New Mexico Magazine puts out, we did a commemorative map, which was illustrated with landmarks along the way, and that got turned into an interactive map on our website,” she said.

The website at newmexicomagazine.org guides readers to a schedule of events, information and history. The organization also has a Route 66 app that can be downloaded to cellphones.

“I would suggest, the app is a great place to figure out more specific travel plans,” Richards said.

The Centennial Commission is also providing resources for travelers, including looks at some of the most interesting stretches in multiple states.

Route 66 traverses eight states: Illinois, Missouri, Kanasa, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Californian

The commission, made up of officials from the eight states, was established by Congress to recommend “fitting and proper activities to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Mother Road of the United States,” according to its website. The commission’s goal is to celebrate and honor the highway, to generate tourism, and to preserve and collaborate on events.